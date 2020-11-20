Trump Legal Team Reportedly Avoiding President’s Meeting With Michigan Lawmakers Over Covid Exposure

Friday afternoon news broke that Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son and special assistant to President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.

As Politico noted, the younger Giuliani was in the room during his father’s wild press conference Thursday and “was one of the few White House staffers seen without a mask in the Rose Garden last Friday.”

That caused a problem with the Trump legal team, which will reportedly not be in the room when the president talks with Michigan Republican leaders for a much-criticized planned meeting Friday. The meeting comes amid the team’s legal challenges to votes in Michigan and a number of other states. When local GOP officials in one county initially refused to certify the results, before reversing their decision, the president publicly praised them.

Per Axios, Giuliani’s son exposed the legal team and they are avoiding the meeting:

Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump’s outside legal team won’t be attending today’s meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios… One of the participants on the call said Rudy Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son. Then Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case then the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.

Axios’ reporting also notes that the team has “been holed up for days” in a conference room and Giuliani’s son “had been around all of them.”

