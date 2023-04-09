Trump Posts ‘Perverted Joe Biden Is A Treasonous Traitor’ Message — Then Wishes ‘HAPPY EASTER’ To People ‘KILLING OUR NATION’

While many Americans were hiding Easter eggs, ex-President Donald Trump was posting a vicious message about President Joe Biden, right before he wished “HAPPY EASTER” to a long lost of people who he says ar “KILLING OUR NATION.”

Earlier this week, Trump traveled to New York for his arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, during which Bragg’sindictment was unsealed and the 34 felony counts against Trump were revealed. The defendant entered pleas of “not guilty” to crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others and left the courthouse without answering questions.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech that night in which he renewed his attacks on the judge in the case, and trotted out some well-worn false claims about the crimes he is accused of.

He wrapped up the week with a couple of social media posts that briefly interrupted a steady barrage of posts lashing out about the arrest to smear the current president, and to torch his political opponents in the guise of a holiday message.

First, Trump re-posted a message from a Truth Social user identifying himself as Bradford Tuttle that suggested Biden and his political party are guilty of crimes punishable by death, and that “They will pay”:

Perverted joe Biden is a treasonous traitor trying to overthrow the United States of America and our constitution.That makes him and democrats public enemy .They will pay for crimes against humanity and treason.

Then on Sunday morning, Trump posted an all-caps Easter message that took aim at pretty much everyone who disagrees with him politically:

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!

Trump has made a habit of marking special occasions in this manner for many years.

