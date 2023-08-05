Trump Rants His Civil Rights ‘Have Been Violated’ By Biden Communists and Marxists ‘Persecuting’ Him: ‘They’re Vicious!’

Former President Donald Trump said that communists and Marxists led by President Joe Biden are violating his civil rights with the cases against him on a host of charges.

Speaking to supporters at a Montgomery, Alabama rally on Friday, Trump went on at length about his most recent indictment and all the cases against him.

Trump faces three different indictments in three jurisdictions, including federal criminal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified material after leaving the White House.

Trump has repeatedly raged at Special Counsel Jack Smith, and his remarks on Friday were no exception, saying Smith was engaging in “prosecutorial misconduct,” violating the Constitution and more.

Trump quoted several conservative opinions on the indictment before saying that it is communists and Marxists, led by Biden, who are coming after him.

“The only civil rights that have been violated in this matter are my civil rights and those of the countless people that Biden and the communists have been persecuting,” Trump declared to his supporters in Alabama.

He added, “And they are communists. They’re Marxists. And they’re they’re people that don’t get it. They don’t get it. You know, they’re vicious and they’re smart. But we’re smarter and we’re tougher than they are. And we’re going to take it back. And we have no choice because otherwise we’re not going to have a country left.”

The former president’s Truth Social posts have been even more direct about fighting back or retribution, resulting in Smith filing a motion for a protective order to shield witnesses from intimidation or wrath.

Trump also attacked the party he’s running for the nomination with at his rally, saying they look “like a bunch of weak jerks” for “allowing” the prosecutions.

