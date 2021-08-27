Trump Repeatedly Brags He Killed Terrorists ‘Many Many Times Bigger Than Osama bin Laden’: ‘He Had One Hit’

Former President Donald Trump used the occasion of Thursday’s terror attacks in Kabul as an opportunity to repeatedly brag that his administration killed terrorists “many, many times bigger” than 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Trump made the boasts in a pair of interviews Thursday, one before the terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 95 Afghan people, and one several hours after.

On Thursday morning’s edition of The Hugh Hewitt Show, host Hugh Hewitt rattled off some of the strikes made during Trump’s term, and asked “Did the Taliban leader, specifically Mullah Abul Baradar, did they fear you doing to them what you had done to these people?”

During his lengthy response, Trump told Hewitt that “we took out the founder of ISIS, [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi, and then of course [Top Iranian General Qassem] Soleimani.”

“Now just so you understand, Soleimani is bigger by many, many times than Osama bin Laden,” Trump said. “The founder of ISIS is bigger by many, many times, al-Baghdadi, than Osama bin Laden.”

“Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center. But these other two guys were monsters,” Trump said. Bin Laden ordered a number of terrorist attacks against the United States, including two attacks on the World Trade Center, the first of which ocurred in 1993.

And on Thursday night’s edition of Hannity, Trump similarly told host Sean Hannity that al-Baghdadi was “far bigger than” bin Laden, and again referenced only the single attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Trump has a very long history of saying inaccurate, inflammatory things about 9/11 that began hours after the attacks, when he went on television and falsely claimed that Forty Wall Street, which he then owned, “was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest, and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.”

Watch above via Hugh Hewitt and Fox News.

