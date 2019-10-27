President Donald Trump confirmed this morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.”

“He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, the tunnel had caved on it,” the president continued. “But test results gave certain, immediate, and totally positive identification.”

He said al-Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” and commended the U.S. forces that successfully carried out the operation.

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump added.

The president said his death shows “America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations.”

