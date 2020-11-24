Trump Reportedly Plans to Pardon Michael Flynn

It’s not just turkeys President Donald Trump is pardoning on his way out of office.

Axios broke news Tuesday night that the president has told people he’s planning to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, in what will be one of his final acts as president.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but as the lengthy legal battle unfolded the Justice Department made the stunning move of dropping charges against him, a move Attorney General Bill Barr publicly defended.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, however, did not drop the case, and it is still ongoing. As CNN recently reported:

Sullivan has made clear he might consider sentencing Flynn for his lies, which he pleaded guilty to under oath almost three years ago. A third-party lawyer, former federal judge John Gleeson, will be in court as well to argue the legal path Sullivan could take to keep the case alive and sentence Flynn.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan added that the president is planning “a series of pardons” between now and when his term is up.

Flynn is part of a series of pardons POTUS is planning between now and Jan 20 https://t.co/vm2H4jcOtQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2020

Flynn has been represented by Sidney Powell, the attorney the Trump legal team had to distance itself from after she pushed a bonkers conspiracy theory about voting machines stealing the election involving Venezuela and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]