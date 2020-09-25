President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to hit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in their first debate together over allegations that he used his former position as vice president to facilitate misconduct by his son, Hunter Biden.

“Trump has told associates he wants to talk specifically about his opponent’s son Hunter Biden and mused that the debates are when ‘people will finally realize Biden is just not there,'” according to an unnamed Trump adviser who spoke with The Washington Post.

The Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on Wednesday issued an interim report on an investigation into the junior Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. The report found, in part, that he had paid “nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries…who appear to be linked to an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Trump referenced another section of the report that found Biden’s son had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the widow of a former mayor of Moscow. “Would anybody accept whatever he was supposed to do for $3.5 million?” Trump said. “There’s no job I can think of. Before [Joe] Biden became vice president, he had no money, no nothing, got thrown out of the military. He had no job. Now he’s getting checks for $3.5 million.”

Biden has become emotional responding to the allegations in the past, notably calling one Iowa voter who asked about the issue in 2019 a “damn liar.”

The Post added that Democrats are unsettled by the prospect of the issue coming up at the first debate between the candidates:

The prospect of a cage match between a president for whom no subject is off-limits and a challenger who can be openly emotional is making some Biden advisers nervous. They see a fine line between Biden’s passion and empathy, which can appeal to voters, and the raw anger that sometimes gets him in trouble and could undercut his pitch as a calming alternative to a president who thrives on chaos.

“It’s like training for a knife fight and somebody is getting an Uzi,” one Democratic congressional aide said.

The first debate is set to take place in Cleveland on September 29 and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]