Ainsley Earhardt Pushes Baseless Theory FBI Planted Evidence Against Trump: ‘What Was in Those Backpacks?’

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt accused the FBI of planting incriminating evidence in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, a stunning allegation that has been made repeatedly on Fox News in the last several days.

There is no evidence to support the claim.

Earhart floated the theory during a Wednesday interview with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) about the FBI search for the classified documents Trump took with him when he left the White House.

As Paul condemned the investigation and argued that the FBI is making a “martyr” out of Trump, he said that “people distrust so much, the government, that we’ve gotten to the point where, for example, do I know that the boxes of material they took from Mar-a-Lago, that they won’t put things in those boxes to entrap him? How do we know?”

The senator pointed out that Trump’s lawyers have claimed they were not allowed to watch the raid. Trump allies have repeatedly claimed on Fox News and elsewhere that the FBI could have planted evidence or plotted other corrupt ways to take Trump down.

Earhardt followed Paul’s remarks with a completely baseless suggestion that the FBI brought backpacks filled with incriminating evidence into Mar-a-Lago in an effort to frame Trump.

“His lawyer said they brought in backpacks, what was in those backpacks?” She asked. “Did they bring those in to fill them up or did they have something in there?”

