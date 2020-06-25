Trump Says He Didn’t Order Testing Stop, But ‘We Put Ourselves At A Disadvantage’ By Testing So Much

President Donald Trump was directly asked if he’d ordered coronavirus testing to be stopped, and replied “No,” but added that “we put ourselves at a disadvantage” with the current level of U.S. testing.

Trump has repeatedly said he was not kidding when he told a Tulsa rally crowd of 6,200 that “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please!’”

But in an interview with CBN’s David Brody this week, Trump was directly asked if he had ordered testing to be stopped.

“At the Tulsa rally, the media is hitting you on that, you said ‘I told my staff stop the testing.’ They’re saying, was that tongue-in-cheek, or what?” Brody asked.

“Well, it’s semi-tongue-in-cheek, I say it all the time, I know some people thought it was tongue-in-cheek,” Trump said, then launched into a lengthy complaint about increased testing.

It’s unfair. We’re doing so much testing, so much more than any other country, and to be honest with you, when you do more testing you find more cases,” Trump said. “And then they report our cases are through the roof. But other countries, many countries don’t even test with real quality outside of, you know, people that are very sick. So we go out and we test 25 million people, which is a lot, you never thought that was even possible, most people didn’t. And we could go up a lot higher than that, and I guess we are. But I tell my people, it’s a double-edged sword because we do so much testing, and again, we have kids with sniffles and all of a sudden we report a case. And they’re in no danger whatsoever. You know if you look at the numbers, below 18, very few people are affected. The governor of New Jersey, who is a very good guy but very liberal, that’s okay, he was telling me thousands of deaths and they only had one under 18. Think of it. One young person who died under the age of 18. With thousands of deaths, so that tells you their immune system or something is doing well. And the one person did have a medical problem.”

“But just to clear up, there wasn’t a direct order, if you will, to staff to stop the testing,” Brody said.

“No,” Trump said. “But I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage. I told my people, I said we’ve gotten so good at testing, number one we have the best tests, number two we have the most tests, we test much more than any other nation. So you hear about all these cases. So instead of doing 25 million tests, let’s say we did 10 million tests, we look like we were doing much better because we have far fewer cases. You understand that. I wouldn’t do that, but I will say this. We do so much more than other countries, it makes us in a way look bad but actually we’re doing the right thing.”

Watch the clip above via CBN.

