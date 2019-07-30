President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed to be the best president ever for black Americans, and said that the “African American community” has called the White House to express their gratitude for, among other things, his series of racist attacks on Baltimore.

During a press gaggle on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump told reporters “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” then claimed “what I’ve done for African Americans in 2 and 1/2 years, no president has been able to do anything like it,” citing things like the black unemployment rate — a downward trend which began under President Barack Obama.

“What I have done for African Americans, no president, I would say has done,” Trump said, and added that “the African American community is so thankful they’ve called me and they’ve said finally, somebody is telling the truth,” referring to his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and the City of Baltimore.

“The African American people have been calling the White House, they have never been so happy as what a president has done,” Trump said, rattling off accomplishments that included his attack on Baltimore.

“They are so happy that I pointed out that the corrupt politics of Baltimore. It’s filthy dirty, it’s so horrible, and they are happy as hell,” Trump said, and went on to add, “The fact is African American people love the job I’m doing because I’m working for them, I’m not working for the politicians.”

Trump then said, “At the right time I’ll visit, but the people of Baltimore are very thankful, they have let us know by the thousands of people because of the fact that finally somebody’s pointing out how corrupt Baltimore is. How billions and billions of dollars have been stolen. And the ones that like it the best what I’m doing, are African American voters. Those are the ones.”

According to the latest Fox News poll, Trump has a 22 percent approval rating with black voters. In another recent poll, a solid majority of Americans said they believe that Trump is racist.

