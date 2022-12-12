Trump Special Counsel Subpoenas Brad Raffensperger in DOJ Criminal Probe

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) received a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith as part of his criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Smith, who was appointed last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s retention of classified documents at his private home in Florida.

The news broke on Monday and MSNBC’s Katy Tur spoke with Ken Dilanian, the justice and intelligence correspondent for NBC News, about its implications.

“So this would be the fifth state, Katy, to confirm getting a subpoena to local election officials from the special counsel. And of course, Brad Raffensperger famously was involved in that conversation where a recorded conversation where Donald Trump was asking if Georgia officials could produce the exact number of votes, could find the number of votes that he needed to win the state,” Dilanian began, adding:

And, of course, they refused. And this has been the subject of an investigation in the state of Georgia. But now it’s very clear that the special counsel in the Justice Department is looking closely at this interaction.

“So you’re talking about the fifth state, I believe you said. So there’s Wisconsin, there’s Arizona, Michigan, I believe Pennsylvania as well. Any indication or reason to believe that there might be another state that should be anticipating something from the special counsel?” Tur asked.

“Look, I think anywhere that Trump and his aides were pressuring local officials to change the results or corresponding with them were putting forth their baseless theories of fraud and trying to get state legislators, for example, to adopt them. Any of those states would be in play, I think, for this investigation,” Dilanian replied, noting more subpoenas were likely.

