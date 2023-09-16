Trump Tells NBC’s Kristen Welker ‘I Like The Concept’ Of A Woman Running Mate

Ex-President Donald Trump told NBC News anchor and new Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker that he likes “the concept” of a woman running mate but did not commit to selecting one.

Welker has been tapped to replace Chuck Todd as host of the long-running Sunday show and political mainstay. She landed Trump as the headliner for her first episode airing this Sunday, and has been dropping advance clips for several days — including exchangers in which Trump claims that he never even wanted to “think about” pardoning himself while president and that he will definitely testify under oath.

In a preview of her Trump interview for Meet the Press that aired on Saturday morning’s edition of NBC’s Saturday Today, Welker asked about the prospect of a woman running mate amid a perceived competition between several potential candidates:

KRISTEN WELKER: Mr. President, have you thought about a potential running mate if you were to win the nomination? FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: I like not to think too much about that. You always do a little bit, but I really don’t think it’s time. I want to win. And, you know, it’s very interesting about running mates. When you get down to a vice president, they said, “Nobody’s ever made that kind of a difference. It’s still about the person that’s going to be president.” But it’s an — KRISTEN WELKER: Are you leaning — FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: – important decision. KRISTEN WELKER: Are you leaning toward a woman? FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person. But I do like the concept, yes. KRISTEN WELKER: A lot of people noticed when Governor Noem endorsed you there were Trump/Noem signs. Do you have your eye on her? FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP: I do. I think she’s fantastic. She’s been a great governor. She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually. And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me. And certainly she’d be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.

