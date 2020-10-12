Trump’s Doctor Says He Has Tested Negative for Coronavirus on Consecutive Days

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, has a new statement out saying that the president has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The president first announced he tested positive early October 2nd and went to Walter Reed for a few days before returning to the White House last Monday.

Conley’s statement today reads, “He has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.”

It adds that the president is “not infectious to others.”

The president is set to hold his first big in-person campaign rally since testing positive later today in Florida.

Last week multiple White House officials were asked — and repeatedly dodged answering — when the president had last tested negative before testing positive on the 2nd.

