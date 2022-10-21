Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Docs Included Sensitive Material on Iran Missile Program and US Intel on China: Report

Former President Donald Trump took classified documents pertaining to Iran’s missile program and “U.S. intelligence work aimed at China,” home with him after he left the White House, according to a new report from the Washington Post on what materials were seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in early August.

The bombshell report by Devlin Barrett makes clear that the classified documents Trump took to his golf club, an apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act, “could expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have been conducting a damage assessment related to the documents to ensure that American service members in the field are not at risk in case the contents of the documents leaked into the wrong hands.

“Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say. People aiding U.S. intelligence efforts could be endangered, and collection methods could be compromised. In addition, other countries or U.S. adversaries could retaliate against the United States for actions it has taken in secret,” notes the Post of some of those potential damages.

Barrett reports that the documents Trump took related to Iran and China are “considered among the most sensitive” materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FBI seized over 13,000 documents wrongfully take to Mar-a-Lago on August 8th, including 103 marks classified and 18 marked top secret, according to court filings.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com