Tucker Carlson Claims Getting Covid-19 ‘Feminizes People’

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed that getting the coronavirus “feminizes people.”

“So somebody who knows him told me, and I’d be interested in getting your take on this, that getting COVID emasculated him, it changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man. Do you think that’s…” Carlson asked right-wing British politician Nigel Farage, on his Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today, Wednesday, in a discussion about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who got the coronavirus in March 2020.

“Well I think he was very seriously ill,” said Farage.

“Oh, for sure he was,” said Carlson.

Farage noted, “One of the things we have learned from Covid is people who are 50, 60, 70, 80 pounds overweight tend to have fared very badly.”

“Sure,” said Carlson.

“Now we don’t talk about it much,” said Farage.

“But the virus itself, this is true, does tend to take away the life force in some people I notice,” said Carlson. “I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it’s true.”

Moments earlier, Farage said that Johnson “doesn’t have” leadership, causing for there to be “more U-turns in policy … in my lifetime.”

“In a very embarrassing way,” said Carlson.

“Some of it’s been shocking,” said Farage.

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com