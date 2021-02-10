Twitter executive Ned Segal said Tuesday the company would not allow former President Donald Trump to return to the platform, even if he runs for the presidency and wins in 2024.

“If he came back, ran for office again, and was elected president, would you allow him back on the platform?” CNBC’s Becky Quick asked Segal, the company’s chief financial officer, in a morning interview.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” Segal replied. “And so our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Twitter banned Trump on Jan. 9. “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” the former president wrote in his second-to-last message on the platform. “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

In his final message, Trump added, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Watch above via CNBC.

