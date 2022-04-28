Twitter Says Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk are Back Because They Deleted Posts, NOT Because of Elon Musk

Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk are back on Twitter, but their respective returns have nothing to do with Elon Musk, the company has clarified.

Both were locked out of their accounts last month after comments in which they called Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine — a transgender woman — a man.

A similar tweet about Levine from the Babylon Bee also saw its account suspended. The satirical conservative publisher has yet to delete the tweet, and is still locked out of its account.

But Carlson and Kirk are back after each capitulated to Twitter’s demands they remove the posts, which Twitter said violated its terms of service. Both also attributed their returns to Musk without mentioning they complied with Twitter’s policies.

Carlson announced his return to Twitter on Monday, hours after it was reported Musk would buy the company for $44 billion.

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

On Tucker Carlson Tonight that evening, Fox News displayed a chyron that might have led viewers to believe Musk had liberated Carlson’s account.

On Thursday, Kirk also tweeted he was back on Twitter in a short post in which he attributed the return to “new management.”

Due to New Management, I’m back on Twitter. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 28, 2022

According to Twitter, both accounts are back because they removed the posts which were deemed offensive.

The company told the Daily Beast: “This is not due to a change in our policies, this means the account went through the process to regain access — meaning they deleted the violative Tweet.”

The Beast added: “A Twitter insider also told The Daily Beast that in the vast majority of cases where an account is locked for violating the site’s policies, the platform does not internally delete content—instead requiring the users to personally do that in order to regain their access.”

