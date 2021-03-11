The controversy over Teen Vogue’s incoming editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond is now having an impact on the site’s bottom line.

Per a New York Post report, the cosmetic giant Ulta Beauty announced on Thursday that it was suspending a planned ad campaign that could’ve potentially run into the seven figures. Although the company didn’t explicitly tie its move to McCammond’s now-deleted, offensive tweets, it clearly alluded to the concerns raised by the site’s staff earlier in the week after Condé Nast tapped the 27-year-old Axios reporter to run the online magazine.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” a spokesperson for the billion-dollar cosmetics company said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”

On Wednesday, McCammond issued a lengthy apology on Twitter for the racist and homophobic tweets that she posted in 2011, when she was 17 and 18 years old.

“I am so sorry to have used such hurtful and inexcusable language. At any point in my life, it’s totally unacceptable,” McCammond said in her mea culpa. She then said she would soon be sharing “a more comprehensive plan about Teen Vogue’s editorial commitment to uplifting and reflecting the true complexities and beauties of the AAPI community.”

So far, neither she nor anyone in Condé Nast leadership has indicated any hesitancy in taking the helm at Teen Vogue.

