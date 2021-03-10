Incoming Teen Vogue EIC Posts Apology for ‘Hurtful and Inexcusable Language’ in Past Tweets

Incoming Teen Vogue editor in chief Alexi McCammond apologized for her past tweets in a lengthy statement Wednesday.

McCammond, who worked as a reporter for Axios before being announced as the new EIC, received criticism from Teen Vogue staffers who went public saying, “[W]e have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets. We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments.”

As the Daily Beast reported Monday, McCammond apologized in a note to colleagues that read, in part, “You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused. There’s no excuse for language like that. I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world.”

McCammond posted another statement Wednesday night, directed to “our Teen Vogue community, staff, readers, writers, photographers, content creators, and friends.”

She says she’s been “watching, reading, and listening to so many of your concerns that you’ve raised.”

“I’ve apologized for my past racist and homophobic tweets and will reiterate that there’s no excuse for perpetuating those awful stereotypes in any way,” McCammond continues. “I am so sorry to have used such hurtful and inexcusable language. At any point in my life, it’s totally unacceptable.”

I hope you'll read this note from me to the @TeenVogue community, staff, readers, writers, photographers, content creators, and friends: https://t.co/ROoovqQHLX pic.twitter.com/85T8XBJULn — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 11, 2021

She says she plans to share “a more comprehensive plan about Teen Vogue’s editorial commitment to uplifting and reflecting the true complexities and beauties of the AAPI community.”

