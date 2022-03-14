UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that a possibility of nuclear conflict exists in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Guterres briefed journalists on the Ukraine situation Monday, where he described multilateral efforts to reach a diplomatic end for Russia’s attack on the country. During this presser, Guterres spoke to the recurring questions about how Vladimir Putin’s military steps against Ukraine could lead to the breakout of nuclear war.

“Raising the alert level of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development,” Guterres said. “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

Guterres also called for the safeguarding of nuclear facilities, which comes amid rising public concerns when the Chernobyl nuclear plant recently got cut off from the Ukrainian national power grid. Power was restored to the Chernobyl facility on Sunday as officials warned there could have been a potential nuclear disaster if power failed long enough for a radioactive leak to happen.

“It’s time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace,” Guterres said. “The appeals for peace must be heard. This tragedy must stop.”

