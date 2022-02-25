White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was chillingly asked about Russia’s attack on Chernobyl, as well as whether Vladimir Putin has issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons. At least one of her answers was reassuring.

Shortly after President Joe Biden updated reporters on the situation in Ukraine and took questions Thursday, the subject also dominated Psaki’s press briefing.

While much of the same ground was covered, two exchanges stood out.

First, Psaki was asked about a comment Putin made Thursday that many took as a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons. Psaki offered a marginally reassuring threat assessment:

Q This was asked to the President earlier, but I don’t think we got a full answer. Yesterday, Vladimir Putin said that — he warned if others got involved, they’ll suffer “consequences that you have never encountered in your history.” Does the U.S. understand that as a threat of using nuclear weapons? MS. PSAKI: Well, we can’t, obviously, get into the mind of President Putin as much as he said that, nor do we know all the specific details about his strategic posture, but we don’t see any increased threat in that regard at this point in time.

Later, Psaki was asked about reports of hostages being taken during fighting at Chernobyl. Psaki condemned the attack:

Q Some of the activity that we’ve seen today in Ukraine — some of the clashes have been in and around Chernobyl. Does the United States have an assessment of the risk of a radioactive release? MS. PSAKI: So, I do have one actual update on that as well. There’s also been — there was also a report out — so let me speak to this first, just so I don’t forget — about hos- — hostages around there as well, so let me speak to that first. We are outraged by credible reports that Russian soldiers are currently holding the staff of the Chernobyl facilities hostage. This unlawful and dangerous hostage-taking, which could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities, is obviously incredibly alarming and greatly conserming [sic] — concerning. We condemn it, and we request their release. In terms of a further assessment, I don’t have anything more on that from here.

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com