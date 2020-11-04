The United States has recorded 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours — the first time its daily numbers have hit six-digits, according to the Washington Post.

The increasing daily cases comes at the finish line of the 2020 election, where the handling of coronavirus was one of the most contested issues between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. On election day, Covid-19 was on the upswing in 36 states with decreasing case numbers in only five states.

On Wednesday, 17 states also reported record numbers of Covid-19 patient hospitalizations in states like Virginia, Ohio, Minnesota and Oklahoma, among others.

The increasing cases comes after an internal report from White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx ripped into the Trump administration for not taking “much more aggressive action.”

“This is not about lockdowns,” Birx wrote earlier in the week. “It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

The number of total Covid-19 cases in the United States since the beginning of March is slowly approaching the 10 million mark and the virus has caused over 230,000 deaths over that span. In the world, the U.S. accounts for a little over 20% of its coronavirus cases.

