US Conducts Airstrike Against ISIS-K Planner After Kabul Airport Attack

The United States has carried out an airstrike against an ISIS-K target after the terror attack in Kabul Thursday.

U.S. Central Command put out the following statement Friday night:

U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planned. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.

CNN reported Friday night President Joe Biden approved the strike.

It came a day after 13 U.S. service members and over 160 Afghans were killed in an attack in Kabul as evacuations continued. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility.

Earlier Friday White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. believes “another terror attack in Kabul is likely.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com