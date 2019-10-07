The intel whistleblower is expected to speak to the House Intelligence Committee, but per new reporting today, Democrats are taking steps to “mask” the whistleblower’s identity from Republicans over concerns it would get leaked.

The Washington Post reports on some “extraordinary” steps being considered by House Democrats to “to prevent Trump’s congressional allies from revealing the identity” of the whistleblower:

Democratic investigators are concerned that without such rare precautions, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee could learn and then leak the identity of the whistleblower, who has agreed to answer questions before the intelligence committees in the House and Senate. Democrats overseeing the logistics of the testimony for the House impeachment inquiry are discussing a location away from the Capitol as well as a staff-only session that would prevent lawmakers from attending and asking questions.

Options for the testimony include, reportedly, audio-only testimony and the whistleblower testifying “from a separate location via a video hookup.”

CNN is separately reporting that the committee is looking at “extreme measures” for protecting the whistleblower’s identity.

Republican congressman Steve Scalise responded to the Post report blasting the “unprecedented” move and calling the process a “scam”:

This entire process has been a scam. Dems now plan to only allow themselves and their staff to know the whistleblower’s identity, while concealing it from Republican committee members. This is unprecedented. What are they trying to hide??#KangarooCourt https://t.co/AmIvachqKN — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2019

