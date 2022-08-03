WATCH: Alex Jones Admits Sandy Hook Massacre Was ‘100 Percent Real’

After years of casting doubt on the Sandy Hook Massacre, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted before court that the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut actually did happen.

The InfoWars chief took the stand on Wednesday for his defamation trial after claiming the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. During his questioning, Jones was asked “do you understand…how crazy” he was to claim no one died at the school.

Jones claimed he was “under a lot of pressure” at the time when he said that, “and I truly when I said those statements. When I say something, I mean it, that I really could believe that it was totally staged, that point.” He was then asked “do you understand now that it was absolutely irresponsible” of him to call it a hoax.

“It was, especially since I’ve met the parents,” Jones said. “It’s 100 percent real, and the media still ran with lies that I was saying it wasn’t real…They won’t let me take it back.”

Jones’ testimony came a day after Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, testified about the torment they’ve experienced since Jones claimed that their son was a child actor. Heslin testified that Jones claims have made his life “living Hell,” and Lewis spoke directly to Jones on the stand as she said “I wanted to tell you to your face because I wanted you to know that I am a mother first and foremost. And I know that you are a father and my son existed. You’re still on your show today trying to say that I’m, implying that I’m an actress, that I am ‘deep state.’”

Jones has been found liable in the defamation case already, and the couple is seeking $150 million from him in damages stemming from the threats and harassment they’ve accused Jones of encouraging.

Watch above, via Law & Crime.

