President Donald Trump was called out Sunday by MS NOW hosts for attending UFC fights on Saturday night just as Vice President JD Vance revealed that talks with Iran had broken down.

MS NOW’s The Weekend co-host Jaqueline Alemany set up the discussion by fleshing out the timeline of events on Saturday night.

“While Vice President JD Vance and his delegation were engaged in 21 hours of high-stakes negotiations with Iran, President Trump flew to Miami to enjoy the UFC’s light heavyweight championship fight,” Alemany said. “It was unclear whether the president knew that negotiations had failed by the time he entered the arena, with Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass’ as his entry song. For the most part, Trump ‘impassively’ — that’s a word used by the New York Times — ‘watched as blood and saliva sprayed out from the fighters in front of him.'”

“It’s ridiculous!” MS NOW co-host Jonathan Capehart said. “He should be in the Situation Room! Ife’s serious at all about a deal, although he said before going to Florida—”

“He don’t care!” MS NOW co-host Eugene Daniels interjected. “He’s proving that he doesn’t care!”

“Does not give a damn!” Capehart added.

Daniels argued that Trump didn’t even bother to “pretend” to care about the latest developments in the talks.

“He’s obviously proving to the American people, to the world, that he really doesn’t really care because otherwise he would at least pretend to be — if not in the Situation Room, at least at the White House,” Daniels said. “Hell, he could even be at his winter White House, hanging out! Pretending that, at the end of the day, he is paying attention to what’s happening out of there.”

“What if something happened?!” Daniels added. “I just think that it is shocking — not surprising — that he chose to hang out there.”

Watch above, via MS NOW.

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