WATCH: Biden Calls for Russia to be Kicked Out of G20

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia should be kicked out of the G20 due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The G20 is a multilateral group of 19 nations such as China, plus the European Union, that meets annually. This year’s meeting is scheduled to be held in October in the Indonesian province of Bali.

“Mr. President, in your view, does [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky need to cede any Ukrainian territory in order to gain a ceasefire with Russia? Or is that completely off the table?” asked Wall Street Journal White House reporter Tarini Parti during a press conference with Biden at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “And then also, do you think that Russia needs to be removed from the G20?”

“On the latter point, my answer is yes. That depends on the G20. I — that was raised today,” replied Biden. “And I raised the possibility, if that can’t be done — if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should, in my view, ask to have both Ukraine be able to attend the meetings, as well as — well, basically Ukraine being able to attend the G20 meetings and observe.”

Regarding Parti’s first question, Biden answered, “That is a total judgment based on Ukraine.

“’ Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.’ I don’t believe that they’re going to have to do that, but that’s a judgment,” he continued. “There’s negotiations — that are discussions, I should say — that have taken place that I have not been part of, including Ukrainians. And it’s — it’s their judgment to make.”

