Biden Snaps at CBS News Reporter for Question on Deterring Putin: ‘You’re Playing a Game With Me’

President Joe Biden snapped at CBS News reporter Christina Ruffini on Thursday over a question about the United States not deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.

Ruffini was the last reporter to get called on at a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, after Biden called an end to the presser then came back for one more question somewhat testily.

Biden earlier met with leaders of fellow NATO countries, and Ruffini asked what he thinks could deter Putin from his present course, considering the United States has yet to do so.

“Sir, deterrents did not work,” she said. “What makes you think Vladimir Putin will alter course based on the action you’ve taken today?”

Biden responded:

Let’s get something straight. You remember, if you covered me from the very beginning, I did not say in fact the sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter. You keep talking about that. Sanctions never deter. The maintenance of sanctions, the maintenance of sanctions, the increasing the pain and the demonstration why I asked for this NATO meeting today is to be sure that after a month we will sustain what we’re doing, not just next month, the following month, but for the remainder of this entire year. That’s what will stop him.

“Do you believe the actions today will have an impact on Russia changing course in Ukraine,” asked Ruffini.

Biden snapped and said, “That’s not what I said. You’re playing a game with me … The answer’s no.”

The president went on to say:

The single most important thing is for us to stay unified and the world continue to focus on what a brute this guy is and all the innocent people’s lives are being lost and ruined and what’s going on. That’s the important thing. But look, if you’re Putin and think that Europe is going to crack in a month or six weeks or two months, why not – they can take anything for another month. But we have to demonstrate. The reason I asked for the meeting. We have to stay fully, totally, thoroughly united.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com