WH Downplays Reported ‘Trepidation’ Over Biden’s Upcoming 80th Birthday Making Him First Octogenarian In Office

There is “trepidation” in the White House about President Joe Biden’s upcoming 80th birthday celebration, Politico reported Tuesday. Biden will become the first person to turn 80 while president on November 20.

Politico reported that those inside the White House are not “keen on having a blow-out celebration” amid criticism and concerns regarding Biden’s advanced age. Accusations that the president may be too old to be Commander in Chief were renewed recently when he appeared to publicly search for the recently-deceased congresswoman Jackie Walorski at an event.

From Politico:

White House aides are keenly aware of the storylines surrounding his age and are bracing for the inevitable news cycle. The topic has been met with some trepidation in the West Wing and senior aides have called around to Biden world allies to seek advice on how to best handle the date that will surely draw significant attention from reporters and Republicans alike.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates touted Biden’s successes while in office in a statement to Politico about the reported “trepidation.”

“Like President Biden has said, anyone with questions about his age should just watch him: he has delivered record job creation, made NATO the strongest it has ever been, and amassed the most significant legislative record since [Lyndon B. Johnson] in less than half of one term,” he said. “I don’t have a comment about whether POLITICO is invited to his birthday.”

Citing sources close to the president, Politico reported Biden will likely not be having a massive celebration highlighting him turning 80. No plans are concrete yet ahead of the November date though, which will come only weeks after the midterm elections.

Concerns about Biden’s age mainly relate to whether he will run for reelection in 2024. If he does, he would not be leaving office until he’s 86. The president will reportedly have discussions about 2024 over the holiday season and make a final decision sometime early next year.

