WATCH: Black Woman at Trump Rally Says Biden SCOTUS Pledge ‘Evil,’ God is Going to ‘Give Us Back His Man Trump’

A Black woman in line for a Trump rally criticized President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and said God will “give us back his man Trump” as president.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump lined up in droves Saturday morning for this evening’s rally in Conroe, Texas, and the pro-Trump Right Side Broadcasting Network was on hand to interview Trump fans as they waited.

One woman, identified only as a “first-timer,” criticized Biden’s promise, and joked that she should be Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor.

I qualify! Huh? I’m a woman. I’m Black. If that’s the criteria… Am I right? Hu? I’m qualified! Saying it don’t make no difference, the SCOTUS, when they went to school and what they learned, you know what I’m saying, and how intelligent they are, or any of that? That ain’t got nothing to do with it as far as Biden is concerned. OK, that ain’t got nothing to do with it. All right. All you got to do is be Black and a woman, and that fool is going to put you up in there.

Another gentleman in the crowd interrupted to say that he was “half-Black.”

Unlike most Trump supporters who deny that Biden won, the woman told her interviewer that God placed Biden in power so people could “see what they did to this country and its people,” and that “he’s going to give us back his man, Donald J. Trump.”.

The interviewer described Biden’s pledge as one side believing “that we should be organized based on immutable characteristics. Some people are being discriminated against because of the way God made them,” and asked “That’s nothing but evil, right?”

The woman agreed:

That’s evil. That is pure evil. Interviewer: It’s good versus evil. It’s not left-right, Democrat-Republican… And I believe that too right now, you know what I’m saying? I’m saying, I think I think this system that we’ve got going on right now is a satanic system. And let me tell you something. I believe. I believe Satan is on his J-O-B man. He is on his J-O-B. And we need to be getting on with our j-o-b. We got to take this country back for God, man. We got to take this country back for Jesus Christ, man.

Watch above via RSBN.

