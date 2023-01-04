WATCH: Briefing Room Cracks Up As Fox’s Doocy Jokes He’ll Name His Daughter After President Joe Biden

The briefing room erupted in laughs as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy joked about how President Joe Biden could best commemorate the birth of Doocy’s child.

Doocy is married to Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, and the couple are expecting a daughter this month. Doocy and Vaughn announced their happy news during an episode of Fox & Friends in September.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Doocy and Jean-Pierre joked about the impending blessed event, and the prospect of naming the Doocy bundle after the president:

PETER DOOCY: Thank you, Karine. Happy New Year. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Happy New Year. Happy New — not a daddy yet? PETER DOOCY: We’re in the birth month. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, boy. Ooh. PETER DOOCY: Will Joe Biden announce a reelection bid by January 30th? (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I thought — no, wait — I thought you were going to — you were going to ask for my okay to name your daughter “Karine.” I thought that’s where — I thought that’s where we were going here. PETER DOOCY: Josephina — (laughter) — for the President. Yeah. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I don’t know. “Karine” sounds — “Karine” sounds — I think “Karine” sounds — sounds just as good, too. I’m just saying. PETER DOOCY: Okay. We’ll take it under advisement. (Laughter.)

Doocy then proceeded to press Jean-Pierre on a variety of issues, including the rush of migration at the southern border and the House Republican Oversight Committee’s promise to investigate President Biden and his family.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy has previously shared that at one point, he campaigned to have his then-future son named after a city in Tennessee, but his wife prevailed, and the world was denied the chance to get to know Fox News White House correspondent Memphis Doocy.

Watch the clip above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com