WATCH: Chaos Breaks Out As Anti-Vax ‘Stand With Kyrie Irving’ Protesters Smash Through Barriers and Try to Break Down Arena Doors

A chaotic scene has developed outside the Barclays Center, the home for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, where anti-vaccine protesters knocked down security barricades and attempted to break down the doors to the arena.

The protesters are there to show support for the anti-vaccine position of Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, whose refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine, in defiance of New York City’s vaccine mandate, resulted in the team benching him until he gets the jab.

The Nets are playing the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener Sunday, with tipoff scheduled for 4 pm ET.

Media on the scene tweeted several videos showing the protesters, some of whom were wearing “Stand With Kyrie Irving” shirts or carrying signs, pushing aside or knocking down metal security barricades and swarming towards the arena’s doors.

The scene outside Barclays Center where a group of protesters chant, “No vaccine mandate, Stand with Kyrie.” Several hold “Stand with Kyrie” signs. This is the Nets’ home opener. Kyrie Irving will be away from team until he complies with NYC vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/833DqYOLf7 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 24, 2021

On the other side of Barclays and the protesters against a vaccine mandate, there’s multiple COVID-19 testing tents. https://t.co/AwUKlPpVq6 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 24, 2021

Protests outside Barclays. Signs being handed out that say “Stand with Kyrie” being pic.twitter.com/MzOyevwit8 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 24, 2021

Footage from inside Barclays Center, where “Stand With Kyrie” protesters appear to be trying to get INSIDE the arena pic.twitter.com/JWLLCs1cm4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 24, 2021

Happening in Brooklyn right now: Anti-vaxxers have broken down barriers at the “Stand with Kyrie Irving” protest at the Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/3qqQ8ZjLjQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 24, 2021

Protesters against mandates team up with BLM In support of Kylie Irving and storm the doors of the Barclay’s center #BreakingNews #NYC #BROOKLYN pic.twitter.com/rA8yDejI72 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 24, 2021

“Getting scary out here,” tweeted Newsday sports columnist Barbara Barker, noting that the protesters had jumped the barricades, were pushing towards the door, and chanting “Let Kyrie play.”

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

Security guards were able to successfully repel the protestors and block them from entering the arena, and the scene inside the Barclays Center remained peaceful so far.

Barclays Center personnel and police got protest situation under control & kept protestors from rushing into building. Ticketed fans now being admitted again. — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) October 24, 2021

Long lines of fans outside Barclays Center waiting to get in. It will take a while for arena to fill up, but all is peaceful on the inside despite protest on the plaza. Guards said they only stormed the main entrance and were repelled. — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) October 24, 2021

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

