‘I Was Shocked!’ Anita Hill Reveals To Chris Wallace She Called Campus Cops After Ginni Thomas Called Demanding Apology

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked author Professor Anita Hill, who famously accused then-Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct, about that time Ginni Thomas demanded an apology from her.

On Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this week, the host asked Hill about Mrs. Thomas, a pro-Big Lie activist who exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally that preceded the attack, as well.

Prof. Hill revealed her thoughts on Ginni’s demand for an apology, and told Wallace she should be investigated over Jan. 6:

WALLACE: In 2010, 19 years after you testify in the hearing, Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas, his wife calls you, you’re not there. And she leaves a voicemail where she basically says, now it’s time for you to apologize for what you said about her husband. Take us back to that moment. When you come home, I assume you just push the button, and you listen to the voicemail.

HILL: I was shocked! But I actually thought it was a prank. I thought, Oh, this is somebody pretending to be Ginni Thomas. This is a joke, or is it? I don’t know for sure. So I waited until I actually went physically back to the office. And that let me see what’s on the caller ID. And there was the name number on the caller ID. So not knowing what to make of it.

I called my campus security, and said good, is there any way we can find out who this isn’t what they’re doing? So they don’t do it? Again, not interested in this? So I guess I was, I was surprised, maybe shocked that it in fact, was Ginni Thomas.

I had really no idea what to make of it. But I knew this, I knew that I did not want to entertain that kind of call either on the voicemail or face to face, that it was not something that clearly I was not going to apologize for 1991. And I didn’t in fact believe that the call was a sincere attempt to reconcile anything, and that I was going to do what I needed to do to stop it from happening.

WALLACE: And what do you make of the fact that we’ve now learned that Ginni Thomas, has been deeply involved both with the Trump White House and with several states with trying to overturn the 2020 election?

HILL: Yeah, I think we need to know everything. And we don’t know anything about that involvement. I think everybody who has been involved with trying to turn it over that election, really is is has put all of us at risk, but more particularly put our democracy at risk. And so yes, that should be fully investigated. And the people who have are found to be involved ought to be held accountable. And it doesn’t matter who they are, or who they’re married to.