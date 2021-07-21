WATCH: City Council Meeting Erupts When White Member Blurts Out ‘House N*gger’ — Here’s the Full Exchange

A city council meeting erupted when a white member stood up and exclaimed “Do we have a house [n-word] in here?”, in an exchange that has gone viral and sparked outrage.

Republican Tommy Bryant is seen making the remark in the direction of Councilmember Veronica Freeman in a clip from a Tarrant, Alabama City Council meeting that was posted by HuffPo’s Phil Lewis.

Tarrant, Alabama city council member Tommy Bryant has come under fire after he stood up and loudly asked, “Do we have a house nigger in here?” during a city council meeting https://t.co/5HqTZ3WV4m pic.twitter.com/xo1rjgqSGy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 20, 2021

The broader context of the exchange isn’t all that helpful to Bryant, as Ms. Freeman can be seen sobbing for several minutes and exiting the meeting.

The exchange began when Mayor Wayman Newton confronted Bryant — who has previously admitted to calling Newton “boy” in a private confrontation (Bryant’s defense is that he said “little boy”) — over social media posts that Bryant’s wife had written.

When an audience member said that Bryant’s wife had called her the n-word in a Facebook post, Bryant said “Let’s get to the n-word,” then sprang up and said, “Do we have a house n***er in here?”

“What the fuck?” exclaimed an audience member.

“Do we? Do we?” Bryant continued, then pointed at Freeman and said “Would she please stand up?”

He then claimed that Mayor Newton, who is Black, had used the slur against Ms. Freeman during an executive session. Even if true, there are well-known differences in character between white and Black usage of that word.

Freeman returned several minutes later, still visibly and audibly upset. She could be heard crying sporadically throughout the remainder of the meeting but stayed to vote on city business.

Alabama Democrats have called for Bryant’s resignation. Bryant stood by his comments in a later interview, saying “I thought the city ought to know the type of terminology the mayor uses, and I didn’t want him to get away with it so that’s the reason I made that comment.”

Watch above via Tarrant, AL.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com