CNN’s Clarissa Ward Helps Elderly Ukrainians Pick Through Bombed-Out Rubble in Kyiv During Live Report

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward captivated social media when she interrupted a live shot to help elderly Ukranians pick their way through rubble to escape besieged Kyiv.

On Saturday morning — afternoon in Ukraine — New Day host John Berman tossed to Ward reporting live from Kyiv, which Ward noted has “been under bombardment for seven straight days.”

She reported that people in Kyiv “are only just leaving their homes, and they’re leaving them reluctantly, and they’re leaving them with the knowledge that they might not be able to go back to them.”

“And you can see many of these people are elderly,” Ward noted, and then stopped several times to help, first assisting an elderly man and then helping an older woman carry her bag.

“A lot of these people have no idea where they’re going to go. Once they cross this bridge, they know that they’re in relative safety once they do it, but they don’t have any idea where they’re going to go. They don’t have any idea where they’re going to sleep tonight. They don’t have any idea when they can get all their belongings from back home. We’re still hearing the steady thud of artillery in the distance, and the fear is, John, it’s just going to keep getting closer,” Ward told Berman.

A clip of Ward was posted to social media, which propelled her to the topo of Twitter’s trending topics Saturday morning as people praised Ward and commented on the poignant circumstance:

Always gratified to see when journalists remember that they’re humans first, and the reporting and storytelling flow out of that. https://t.co/xM1bjg0UBl — Jeff Chu 朱天慧 (@jeffchu) March 5, 2022

Within only days, the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a massive humanitarian disaster and displaced 1.2m refugees https://t.co/mJFBRBN1Xp — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) March 5, 2022

.@clarissaward is the gold standard of reporting https://t.co/Vz8x1y2Wob — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) March 5, 2022

This video is simply heartbreaking. The faces of elderly Ukrainians trying to gather the strength to evacuate Kyiv. Clarissa Ward is a hero for her coverage. Vladimir Putin is an evil monster! pic.twitter.com/onR0fBiGbA — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 5, 2022

Clarissa Ward is truly my inspiration. Everything in this video should show you why. Thinking of her and other journalists on the ground in Ukraine. https://t.co/IY9DAdVc8H — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) March 5, 2022

The elderly woman at the end thanks @clarissaward for her kindness. She replies by saying no problem, no problem. Heartbreaking moments from war torn Ukraine. https://t.co/AwWuJf5PvC — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) March 5, 2022

This brought tears to my eyes. Seeing the anguish of those fleeing was heartbreaking. But watching the empathy from @clarissaward was heartwarming. I am beyond grateful for the hardworking, smart, compassionate journalists putting themselves in danger to bring us these stories. https://t.co/H09Vm6ylQw — Brittany Bailey (@BrittBaileyTV) March 5, 2022

Can’t fathom how scared these people must be… how exhausted these elderly people must be… “They’re visibly distressed… They have no idea where they’re going to go… They don’t have any idea where they’re going to sleep tonight… I’m just going to help her…” https://t.co/Gi9HJr2621 — Coy Wire (@CoyWire) March 5, 2022

Watch above via CNN.

