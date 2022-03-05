CNN’s Clarissa Ward Helps Elderly Ukrainians Pick Through Bombed-Out Rubble in Kyiv During Live Report

By Tommy Christopher
Mar 5th, 2022
 

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward captivated social media when she interrupted a live shot to help elderly Ukranians pick their way through rubble to escape besieged Kyiv.

On Saturday morning — afternoon in Ukraine — New Day host John Berman tossed to Ward reporting live from Kyiv, which Ward noted has “been under bombardment for seven straight days.”

She reported that people in Kyiv “are only just leaving their homes, and they’re leaving them reluctantly, and they’re leaving them with the knowledge that they might not be able to go back to them.”

“And you can see many of these people are elderly,” Ward noted, and then stopped several times to help, first assisting an elderly man and then helping an older woman carry her bag.

“A lot of these people have no idea where they’re going to go. Once they cross this bridge, they know that they’re in relative safety once they do it, but they don’t have any idea where they’re going to go. They don’t have any idea where they’re going to sleep tonight. They don’t have any idea when they can get all their belongings from back home. We’re still hearing the steady thud of artillery in the distance, and the fear is, John, it’s just going to keep getting closer,” Ward told Berman.

A clip of Ward was posted to social media, which propelled her to the topo of Twitter’s trending topics Saturday morning as people praised Ward and commented on the poignant circumstance:

Watch above via CNN.

