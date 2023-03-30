WATCH: CNN’s Maggie Haberman Says Indictment and Arrest ‘Really Scary’ For Trump ‘Despite What He Says’

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman insisted that despite what former President Donald Trump says, the prospect of his indictment and arrest is “really scary” for him.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Haberman provided insights that only her decades of covering Trump and deep Trumpworld sourcing — often including Trump himself — can provide. Haberman bucked some of what other commentators are saying:

NDERSON COOPER: Maggie Haberman, you just joined us. A historic night.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: It certainly is. And a busy one. Look, there’s so much that we don’t know. And I know that we have been saying a version of that for many, many weeks. But I would just like to remind people that the word that people, you know, supporting Trump were putting out yesterday was, fanning the flames of reports that the grand jury was out for a month. So I think there’s a lot of twists to take on this.

He is now going to go through the process of getting arrested. And I think that that is going to be much more jarring for him than I think people realize. I’ve been told that he’s been briefed on what that will look like. It will involve fingerprinting. It’s going to be unlike, you know, a normal arraignment because he’s going to have Secret Service and this is going to look different.

This is somebody who has spent more than four decades trying to avoid being arrested or being indicted. And so this is a really scary moment for him, despite whatever he says. Now, you talk to different people tonight, you hear he’s fine. You talk to others who say that he’s very angry. I expect that we will be hearing all of those emotions going in various ways for the coming days.

I don’t know what the fallout is going to be politically. And I think this is the first time that I can think of where he can’t, he can’t control this. He was able to control impeachment in some way because Mitch McConnell was on his side in the Senate trial and because House Republicans were on his side. He was even able to control the second impeachment to some extent. With the Mueller report and the investigation. He was never going to get indicted as a sitting president.

And I think that he has an overconfidence in his ability to impact events by intimidation tactics, by pushing out headlines. This is now in the hands of whatever judge he draws and what the voters think.