WATCH: Conservative Women’s Summit Goes Wild for Kyle Rittenhouse After MC Hypes Him as a Man ‘You Should Be Attracted to’

Kyle Rittenhouse was presented as one of America’s most eligible bachelors at a conference for conservative women.

Turning Point USA held their Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Texas on Saturday, featuring guests like conservative firebrand Candace Owens, and Fox News personalities including Kayleigh McEnany and Jeanine Pirro. Rittenhouse appeared on stage with his dog during a part of the program hosted by TPUSA’s Benny Johnson, who told the audience why they should supposedly be “attracted” to someone like Rittenhouse.

“I just want to introduce Kyle by saying this,” Johnson said. “I want to talk about the kind of man you should want to be attracted to…Or if you’re a dog person.”

Johnson went on to say “Men, your number one goal is to protect your family and to stand strong in the face of opposition from culture and evil, and Kyle Rittenhouse is a man who does that. God bless Kyle Rittenhouse!” The remarks were met with cheers from the crowd, and Rittenhouse thanked the audience “for being strong women.”

In the months after his acquittal for fatally shooting two people during chaotic racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse has retained his status as a celebrated figure among conservatives. Rittenhouse recently announced his intent to sue media outlets that allegedly defamed him, though he also recently made news over his disputed claim that he will attend school at Texas A&M University.

[h/t Ron Filipkowski]

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com