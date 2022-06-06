Biden Livid He’s Polling Below ‘Worst President’ Trump as White House Morale Is ‘Plummeting’: Report

President Joe Biden is concerned about his low polling amid “plummeting” morale at the White House, according to a new Politico report on behind the scenes chaos at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Citing five White House insiders and Democrats close to the administration, Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reported that 79-year-old Biden has grown frustrated with his continually low poll numbers and is pushing for more face time with voters. The president has been relatively quiet on the interview front, but he does have multiple events planned, as well as a late-night television appearance coming up.

The public push comes after Biden “expressed exasperation” over the fact that his poll numbers have fallen below those of former President Donald Trump, whom Biden refers to as the “worst president” behind closed doors, according to the report.

Staffing shakeups, including the recent departure of Jen Psaki, and numerous national crises like supply chain issues and inflation hitting grocery bills and gas prices have also helped lead to “plummeting” morale inside the White House.

Biden has also been seen as not fully in charge on certain issues, like the baby formula shortage. The president reportedly “erupted” at his staff for being kept out of the loop on how bad the shortage had become. In public comments, Biden had said it took weeks for him to get details of the shortage, despite there being warnings long before that.

Politico reports that the administration will be attempting to move more to the offense by upping their attacks on Republicans and arguing things would be worse under the opposing party. Part of this offense strategy will be focusing on issues like gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings, as well as abortion in light of the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates predictably denied any such drama in the White House, releasing a statement to the outlet after the story’s publication, calling it “simply divorced from reality.”

Despite the denial, other reports out of the White House have similarly suggested the president is “frustrated” at the lack of credit he’s receiving from the public and the media.

