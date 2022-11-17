WATCH: Did Mike Pence Just Tell Jake Tapper a Story About Trump Roasting Him To His Face But Pence Didn’t Know It?

Former Vice President Mike Pence gave a Rashomon-esque account of an Oval Office meeting that sounded a lot like former President Donald Trump shining him on, unbeknownst to Pence. Or maybe not?

Pence was given an hour-long “Town Hall” event on CNN to mark the occasion of the publication of his book, during which audience members asked questions with Jake Tapper as the moderator.

January 6 and its aftermath were frequent topics, including during an exchange in which Pence described a post-insurrection meeting in the Oval Office during which Pence perceived Trump to be remorseful.

That account included Pence’s dramatic retelling of the moment he told Trump he’d never stop praying for him. Knowing what you know about Trump, you can decide whether Trump’s response was wistful or condescending and sarcastic:

But as our meeting came to a close, I stood up — and he was seated at that small table. And I looked at him, and I said, “I guess there’s just two things we’ll probably never agree on.” And he looked up and said, “What?” And I referred to my role on January 6th. And then I said, “I’m never going to stop praying for you.” And he smiled faintly and said, “That’s right. Don’t ever change.” And we parted amicably, as much as we could in the aftermath of those events. We spoke from time to time after we both left office. But, Jake, after — after the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day in January, criticizing me and others who had taken a stand for the Constitution of the United States, I — I just determined it was best to go our separate ways, and we have. But I — I truly do believe, in — in those moments, he was saddened by what had happened. And he conveyed that to me in — in ways that — that I’ll never forget.

