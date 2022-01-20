Giuliani Was Behind Effort to Organize Fake Electors From 7 States After 2020 Election, CNN Reports

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was reportedly behind an effort to organize fake electors to send to Washington following the contested 2020 election, according to CNN.

Last week, it was widely reported that state-level Republicans in a number of states that were narrowly carried by President Joe Biden in the election sent fake electoral certificates to the National Archives.

But almost immediately following the election, a number of states began organizing groups of so-called alternate “electors,” who would challenge the results in their respective battleground states.

CNN reported that Giuliani was behind that effort.

CNN’s Paula Reid first broke the news when she joined The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on Thursday as she reported the latest developments relating to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6:

The House committee is… looking into whether there was involvement from the Trump White House in the creation or submission of fake electors. Sources tell CNN, Trump campaign officials, led by Rudy Giuliani, over saw efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors from seven states that Trump lost, and this was a core tenant of the broader plot to try to overturn Biden’s victory when Congress counted electoral votes on Jan. 6.

CNN later reported the states which saw the fraudulent electors selected were: Arizona; Georgia; Michigan; Nevada; New Mexico; Pennsylvania; and Wisconsin.

In many of the contested states that the Trump campaign raised legal challenges after alleging widespread election fraud, GOP officials convened to cast votes they planned to count in the Electoral College.

Once officials in states in question certified their respective official results, those documents were sent to Washington, where the election was certified following the Capitol riot on Jan. 7, 2021.

