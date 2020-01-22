WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Praised Trump in 2015 But Said Immigration ‘Scratches His Name Off the List’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren once praised then-candidate and future President Donald Trump as someone who “gets out and he talks about important things,” but said his position on deporting undocumented immigrants “scratches his name off the list.”

Senator Warren made the remarks during a September, 2015 appearance on ABC’s The View.

During the show, then-co-host Paula Faris asked about Trump’s appeal, as he was then rising to the top of an expansive Republican primary field.

“What is it that he is doing that’s creating this?” Faris asked.

“You know, I don’t know, there are a lot of places where he gets out and he talks about important things,” Warren said, then added “Like, Donald Trump and I both agree that there ought to be more taxation of the billionaires, the people who are making their money on Wall Street.”

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in “That’s a pretty liberal position,” to which Warren replied, “Don’t call it liberal. It is a pretty right position. And it’s where most of America is.”

“What is he doing that’s really connecting with people?” Faris said.

“Well, I got to tell you, it’s the other half with Donald Trump,” Warren said. “Because he’s the one who said he wants to rip 11 million people who live in this country right now, rip them out of their families, take them away, and deport them.”

“For me, that just scratches his name off the list,” Warren continued, adding “You can’t be president of the United States if that’s your view about how we’re going to solve immigration reform. That’s wrong.”

When Faris asked again why Trump was resonating with so many people, Warren cracked “You’ve got to remember who he’s being measured against on the Republican side, no offense,” then went on to say that “I think part of what’s happening is people want to know what the candidates out there stand for and what they’re willing to fight for.”

“Bernie Sanders is out there generating an enormous amount of interest. He’s out there talking about it, and I think this is what we need for all the presidential candidates,” Warren said.

Warren never got around to naming the other “important things” Trump talks about, but as president, Trump never did manage to raise taxes on billionaires. Or at least, he hasn’t yet.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

