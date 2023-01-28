WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Says ‘Yes’ Biden Should Run Again — But REFUSES To Say Kamala Harris Should Be His VP

Massachusetts Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren emphatically endorsed a reelection bid by President Joe Biden — but hit the brakes when asked if Vice President Kamala Haris should be his running mate.

The president has said over and over again that it is his intention to run for reelection, and definitely with VP Harris, including the first time he was asked just two months into his term. But both questions — will he run and will he replace Harris — have persisted nonetheless.

When Warren was a guest on Boston Public Radio Friday, she was asked both questions toward the tail end of an extensive interview:

HOST: You’re speaking of your having run for president. Should Joe Biden run again for president? He’ll be 86 by the time his second term is over. SENATOR WARREN: Yes, he should run again. And he is running again because he has gotten a tremendous amount done. It’s been two years. He’s had this hideous possible majority in the United States Senate and only a very small majority in the House. And yet look at what we’ve done. I’ll pick one that I just love. Besides the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the first time we’ve raised corporate taxes in 30 years. We also got the biggest climate package we’ve ever gotten. It goes into effect right now, the $35 cap for seniors on insulin. Think about these things. Seniors are not going to have to spend more than $2,000 a year on pharmacy prescription drugs. But look at the other the CHIPS. So I love to say this, Bill, the CHIPS and SCIENCE bill! This, when I ran for Senate a decade ago, I said one of the things I think we need to do as a nation, we need to double our investment in science. That is exactly what we did last summer. And Joe Biden signed that into law. He showed he’s willing to wade into the fights. He waited in the fight on student loan debt for 43 million Americans. HOST: If he’s that old in a second term, that vice presidency becomes even more important. Should Kamala Harris, be the, his choice a second time around? SENATOR WARREN: Y’know, ah, you know, I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team. I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was when she was attorney general. And I was still teaching. And we worked on the housing crisis together. So we go way back. But they need, they have to be a team. And my sense is they are. I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are.

In 2020, then-Sen. Harris clashed with Warren over whether a pre-insurrection then-President Donald Trump should be banned from Twitter — Warren was a “no.”

Harris went on to become Biden’s running mate amid an intense lobbying campaign on warren’s behalf by her supporters.

Watch above via Boston Public Radio.

