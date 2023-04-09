Jen Psaki Asks Gavin Newsom What He’ll Do If Trump Wins — Newsom Says ‘Biden Will Be Reelected’

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom flatly declared “Biden will be reelected” when MSNBC host Jen Psaki asked what he’d do if ex-President Donald Trump, managed to retake the White House.

On Sunday’s edition of her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, Psaki interviewed Newsom, and asked him to game out the Trump/DeSantis rivalry. In an online-only portion of that interview, Psaki also asked Newsom if he’d be able to work with Trump in the event he made it back to the White House, with the preface that “I know you’re gonna say he won’t be and President Biden will beat him but just let’s just say if he’s reelected”:

JEN PSAKI: So you have talked a lot about your ability to work with Donald Trump and frankly, having worked in the White House. I know when you’re governor, you have to work with the President. Yeah, so lots happened, though, over the last couple of years. If he’s reelected, and I know you’re gonna say he won’t be and President Biden will beat him but just let’s just say if he’s reelected, will you still be able to work with him?

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: It advances the cause of helping me govern the largest and most diverse state in America. It’s the size of 21 state populations combined. Look. I don’t like talking past people, down to people because they disagree with me. I spent a disproportionate amount of time with the people that try to recall me. We all want to be respected, protected, connected. We all want to love. We all need to be loved. We have so many foundational values. So I say divorce is not an option. I was the Clinton Library yesterday. I remember Clinton talking often about the fact we should celebrate all our interesting differences. And Democrats I think should listen to this. Doesn’t end there. Celebrate all our interests, the differences, comma and unite around the things that bind us together. There’s something universal things about being human that I also think are important. And so I say this in the context of the frame around Trump, or all these folks, I mean, I’m like I’m pushing back yeah, as you know, I’m sick of people, you know, the rights being trampled on and I’m gonna push back, but I’m not looking to go after these guys. I’m not looking to pick up a crowbar, putting the spokes to their wheel every single day. But if they do that to folks that I care about and things I value and folks that I feel like you know are being demeaned. Yeah, I’m gonna push back. So open hand, not a closed fist. If he’s back, but he won’t be because you were right to set up the question as you set it up.

JEN PSAKI: Well, I wanted to give you an out there. Take away something you might say I’ve been through this before. So

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: Biden will be reelected

JEN PSAKI: You are on his advisory…

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: Deservedly so. No master class. This is simple. You cannot in modern times I say this where the parallel of some previous Democrats may be being a little insulted by this. His legislative accomplishments last two and a half years, there’s just nothing that comes close and you’re seeing the results all across this country already. Which is another reason that he not only deserves it, but I’m being enthusiastic out there campaigning for him.