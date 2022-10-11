WATCH: Jen Psaki Completely Blows Off Kristen Welker When She Brings Up Hunter Biden Story

Former Biden White House Press Secretary and current NBC contributor Jen Psaki completely blew off Meet the Press host Kristen Welker‘s question about Hunter Biden — and even appeared to take a little dig at her for bringing it up at all.

President Joe Biden‘s only surviving son has become a lightning rod for the president’s opponents, who got a boost when it was reported that agents investigating Hunter think they’ve gathered “sufficient evidence to charge him with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.”

But Fox News anchor Bret Baier downplayed the significance of the report, agreeing that “these charges are nothings” if that article is to be believed.

On Sunday morning’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, Welker brought up that news, as well as the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production. Psaki deftly changed the subject — after delivering a little bit of commentary about Welker’s story selection — and the conversation never returned to Biden the younger:

KRISTEN WELKER: I want to start this discussion by talking about President Biden and his wild week from the decision by OPEC to cut oil production, Jen, to these revelations at the end of the week in the Washington Post that investigators believe they do have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden. It’s not clear he’s going to be charged, but how large is this looming over the president, over Democrats broadly? JEN PSAKI: Well, it was a big week here in Washington. So much news. I don’t even know how you decided what to talk about this morning, Kristen. But the truth is, you know, I looked at a bunch of local front pages this morning. And if you look at the front page in Nevada, they’re talking about Trump’s rally there and what it means for candidates in turning out to vote.If you look at the front pages in Pennsylvania, they’re talking about, “Mastriano, does he have a grassroots campaign or movement going?” And obviously, Georgia is quite focused on every latest development in Herschel Walker. So the truth is: As much as there was so much news happening in Washington this week, it doesn’t always translate—and often doesn’t translate—to what voters are talking about in states. And I think that’s what we’re seeing currently. BRENDAN BUCK: What will probably translate what happened this week is with gas prices. One of the– JEN PSAKI: True, the OPEC decision. BRENDAN BUCK: One of the big pieces of news this week was that OPEC is cutting back production at the worst possible time for Democrats. And gas prices- If you want to figure out the direction of politics, watch gas prices. And Democrats did better during the summer when they started to tick down. It’s very likely they’re about to start going back up, and that’s bad news for Democrats.

Welker was among the reporters who questioned Psaki’s “ethics” when it was reported she was in talks to move to MSNBC.

Watch above via NBC’s Meet the Press.

