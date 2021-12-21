WATCH: Jen Psaki Embraces ‘Death and Destruction’ Message for the Unvaccinated

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not flinch when pressed about the perception of a “death and destruction” message to the unvaccinated as the Omicron variant explodes.

Ms. Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Monday, at which President Joe Biden’s upcoming speech on the Omicron-fed winter coronavirus surge was a major topic, as well as the administration’s broader messaging on the coronavirus.

One reporter, Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem, zeroed in on comments like those made by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients last week laying out the consequences for failing to get vaccinated. Psaki didn’t flinch at Karem’s characterization of that message:

MR. KAREM: You said 14 times more likely to die — unvaccinated. Is there a point in time where this administration — I mean, what you said recently about, “Hey, for those who are vaccinated, it’s mild or asymptomatic. For those who are not, death and destruction awaits you.” So, are you pretty much done trying to be diplomatic on this? Is it over with? MS. PSAKI: I think our responsibility and the President’s responsibility is to continue to convey the risks, to continue — continue — excuse me — to make sure we are increasing access for vaccines, access to information to the public, and that’s what you’ll hear him talk about tomorrow.

To be exact, Mr. Zients promised a “winter of severe illness and death,” and pointed out that the death toll will continue to mount “until the unvaccinated take action.”

And despite the wringing and clutching of hands and pearls by critics — not just on the right, but from mainstream journalists as well — the White House position on unvaccinated people has been clear and consistent for months.

After spending the first part of the year trying to persuade the hesitant with incentives and kind words, the administration took a conspicuous turn in August, around the time the Delta variant exploded. The President himself now regularly lampoons the unvaccinated who invoke “freedom” as a reason to remain unprotected.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com