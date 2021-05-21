WATCH: Jen Psaki Fends Off Peter Doocy’s Questions with Questions of Her Own

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki parried pointed questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy by asking pointed questions of her own — a tactic that Psaki uses frequently.

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Doocy asked Psaki about a variety of subjects, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and President Joe Biden’s engagement in the current Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“On Nord Stream, I know that there’s a lot of talk about Nord Stream and Keystone, and I’m just trying to help our — help people understand it,” Doocy said, as Psaki interjected “Is there?”

Psaki frequently questions reporters who assert concern or criticism from unnamed sources, but in this case, it was more of an aside.

“Well, yes,” Doocy said. “President Biden blocked the Keystone XL pipeline here because he said it would undermine the U.S. climate leadership and undercut our ability to urge other countries to the ambitious climate action. So how is he urging other countries to take ambitious climate action if he’s letting other countries build Nord Stream 2?”

Psaki responded that “We’re hardly letting any country or other countries build Nord Stream 2,” and pointed out that “When the President took office, 95 percent of this pipeline was built.”

She added that the administration continues to be outspoken opponents of the project.

“So, a lot of concerns — and it seemed like there was the ability by the U.S. government to sanction some officials to stop the project at like 95 percent, but you’re not doing that. And I’m just wondering why?” Doocy asked.

“In what way were we — we’re going to be able to stop a project in another country that’s had — been built 95 percent?” Psaki asked, again pushing back with a question, this one prompting a course correction from Doocy.

“Or make it more difficult. Make it more difficult with the sanctions on some of these officials involved,” Doocy said.

“Well, we have imposed sanctions on four Russian entities, four Russian vessels that engaged in sanctionable activities. We’ve also imposed sanctions on nine vessels belonging to the Russian government. This is the largest number of entities listed under this act to date,” Psaki replied.

The Biden administration did waive sanctions against a German executive with Nord Stream 2 AG.

Psaki also got into a back-and-forth with Doocy over the president’s diplomacy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Doocy told Psaki that as a candidate “President Biden boasted that he was the only one in the race who had ever brought world leaders together to solve a major problem, anda sked “There’s a major problem in the Middle East right now, so why aren’t the leaders and the people there benefiting from all of his foreign policy experience?”

“Do you not count the 80 engagements we’ve had with countries around the world, including the President’s call with the leader of Egypt, the four calls he’s had with the Israeli Prime Minister and the fact that there have been reports of a ceasefire — of a movement toward a ceasefire?” Psaki asked.

This time, Doocy shot back with a question of his own — one which appeared to reveal a personal point of view.

“Well, I — I would say: Do you not count him telling Benjamin Netanyahu, who he says he’s known for a long time, to — they want to dees- — or that he expected a de-escalation by yesterday, and Netanyahu just ignoring him?” Doocy asked.

“Well, first of all, I would say that we are continuing to work toward that, and that we have — believe that they are in a position to start winding their operations down,” Psaki said. “And certainly, that is what we’ve been conveying and that is what we expect to happen in short order.”

Within hours of that exchange, President Biden announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

Watch above via The White House.

