WATCH: Jen Psaki Speaks About ‘Tragic’ Police Killing of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden has been briefed about the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio, and offered a statement of grief and support for the girl’s family and community.

At Wednesday’s daily briefing, Spectrum News’ Taylor Popielarz asked Psaki about the shooting of Ms. Bryant, which occurred shortly before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced on Tuesday.

“Has the president been briefed on 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant being shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio yesterday? It happened moments before the Chauvin verdict came out,” Popielarz asked.

“Yes,” Psaki replied, then leafed to a prepared statement in her briefing book and continued.

And let me just say, since you gave me the opportunity, the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus Police is tragic. She was a child. We are thinking of her friends and family, and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss. We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people and communities, and that Black women and girls, like Black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence. We also know that there are particular vulnerabilities that children in foster care, like Ma’Khia, face, and her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin and the verdict that was reached. So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on, and of course to passing laws and legislation that will put much needed reforms into place in police departments around the country.

Watch above via C-Span.

