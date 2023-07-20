WATCH: Jim Cramer Visibly Steamed After His CNBC Segment is Interrupted By ‘USA!’ Chants During Don Jr.’s Opening Bell Cameo

CNBC’s Jim Cramer was trying to host Squawk on the Street as the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange was rung when he was interrupted by a raucous chant of “USA! USA!” He felt compelled to stop talking until the noise died down, but with Donald Trump Jr. standing up on the stage and a friendly crowd around him, Cramer was out of luck.

As Cramer was drowned out, co-host David Faber had to cover his ears as they tried to talk about the housing market.

Faber: Is it ever going to end, this run in the home builders? Cramer: [unintelligible] because they’re not immune to mortgage increases like we thought. The Fed– Crowd: USA! USA! USA! Faber: You know, Jim, the percent of sales right now, new home sales, are so much higher than they have been…

Ringing the opening bell on Thursday morning was PSQ Holdings, Inc. and its CEO Michael Seifert who tweeted that Cramer “isn’t used to hearing USA chants on the NYSE floor” while touting: “The largest network of non-woke businesses in America is officially public.” Trump, an investor of the company, was on hand for the event and could be seen on stage.

Watch the video above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com