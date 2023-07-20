‘Malignant Clown Show’: Hakeem Jeffries Insists RFK Jr Hearing Was ‘Designed to Peddle Outlandish and Out of Control’ Conspiracies

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went off on his Republican colleagues Thursday morning, calling Robert Kennedy Jr’s presidential candidacy a “false flag operation” from the right and Thursday’s congressional hearing a “malignant clown show” designed to “peddle outlandish and out of control conspiracy theories.”

RFK Jr. was asked to address a congressional hearing on social media censorship because many Republicans in the House believe social media platforms unfairly censored his comments on Covid-19 and vaccinations. Democrats at the hearing, however, pivoted their questioning to recent controversial remarks that the candidate made at an off-the-record dinner with journalists in which he suggested Covid-19 was biologically engineered not to harm Jews and the Chinese.

The Republican hearings that have unfolded over the last few days. And throughout this entire Congress, are a malignant clown show that are not designed to address issues that impact the health, the safety and the economic well-being of the American people, but instead peddle outlandish and out-of-control conspiracy theories. The notion that Republicans would give a congressional platform to Robert F Kennedy Jr., who peddles anti-Semitic tropes and baseless, xenophobic conspiracy theories, which together are directed at the Jewish community and the Chinese-American community. It’s unbelievable. Which is why you can’t take my Republican colleagues seriously when they tell you that they believe in tolerance. Why would you give Robert F Kennedy Junior a congressional platform to spew his hatred? Here’s the answer. Robert f Kennedy Jr. is a living, breathing false flag operation. His whole campaign. Is being run by right-wing political operatives who have one objective try to take down President Joe Biden. That’s why Robert f Kennedy Jr. Was given a congressional platform on this week of all weeks. Because of my extreme anger, Republican colleagues are really not interested in doing anything meaningful to improve the economy. Address inflation, create jobs. Or deal with public safety concerns, particularly around the gun violence epidemic that are afflicting the American people. Watch above via Congressional Pool.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com