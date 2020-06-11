Watch: Joe Biden Addresses Fevered Scenario of Trump Refusing to Leave Office After Election Loss

Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked former Vice President Joe Biden about a scenario that has plagued the minds of some media figures for quite awhile: the possibility that President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office if he’s defeated in November.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Biden sat for an extensive interview in which he discussed his positions on police reform, his opposition to “completely defunding” the police, and a variety of other issues.

The Trump scenario came up when Noah referenced the recent catastrophic primary election in Georgia, and asked “What is the plan up until November, to make sure the people can vote, everybody can, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, black or white, has the opportunity to vote without being in a line that’s 6 hours long?”

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said. “This is a guy who said that all mil-in ballots are fraudulent while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

He went on to mention the states that have passed dozens of laws making it more difficult to vote, and raised the prospect that “we might not know who won Pennsylvania in a general election until a month after the election. What do you think that this is about with Trump?”

“Do you worry then,” Noah interrupted, “let me ask you this, I know this is a strange question to ask an American politician, maybe easier around the world, but have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?”

Then a strange thing happened. Biden immediately said “Yes I have,” and there was an abrupt jump cut, during which Noah may have been clearing his throat, or Biden may have been gaming out the logistics of fighting through a thicket of Bikers for Trump. We may never know.

The interview cut to Biden in mid-sentence, telling Noah “And I was so damn proud, here you have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying ‘Whoa, we are not a military state, this is not who we are.'”

Biden concluded his answer by telling Noah “I promise you, I am absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

The scenario Noah asked about has become a particular hobby horse for HBO host Bill Maher, but others have raised the alarm as well.

